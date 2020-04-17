Minister Mbalula releases Easter weekend road statistics

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Mental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant. 17 April 2020 8:54 AM
View all Local
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions. 16 April 2020 3:19 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Business
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Minister Mbalula releases Easter weekend road statistics

Minister Mbalula releases Easter weekend road statistics

Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Transport at South African Government 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Some residents in Limpopo still without water

17 April 2020 1:25 PM

Guests: Hitekani Magwedze 

Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

17 April 2020 1:16 PM

“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

397 schools vandalized since national lockdown

17 April 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Minerals Resources and Energy announces amended regulations

17 April 2020 12:43 PM

Guest:  Advocate Thabo Mokoena

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Minerals Resources and Energy announces amended regulations

17 April 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction
Union (Amcu)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AfriForum, tourism minister at loggerheads over relief fund

16 April 2020 12:44 PM

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape, Gauteng Social Development clarifies issues with food parcels

16 April 2020 12:40 PM

Panyanza Lesufi, Acting MEC for Social Development

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town concerned by looting of shops

15 April 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump cuts off WHO funding

15 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau - professor of international relations at Wits University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance

Business Local

Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown

Business Local

SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: Lockdown played major role in reduction of Easter road accidents

17 April 2020 1:05 PM

KZN Education MEC writes to Motshekga over fate of grade 12 pupils

17 April 2020 12:50 PM

Eskom technicians held hostage allegedly by Vaal residents freed

17 April 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA