Unpacking COVID-19 social measures announced by President Ramaphosa

Today at 13:20 WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bronagh Hammond

125 125

Today at 13:32 Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 13:40 Cars with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rene Marais

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist

125 125

Today at 15:40 BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Calland

125 125

Today at 16:20 SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Busisiwe Memela

125 125

Today at 16:55 Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady

125 125

Today at 17:05 Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits

125 125

Today at 17:20 Modelling Covid-19 and the trends Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

125 125

Today at 17:46 The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rosanna Amaka - Author

125 125