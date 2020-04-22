Ramaphosa's R500 billion plan and SA's debt

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rene Marais
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Memela
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Musicians are taking a huge knock financially' -PJ Powers SA music legend and multi-award winner PJ Powers joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk making music in the time of coronavirus. 22 April 2020 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in Au... 22 April 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa's R500 billion plan and SA's debt

Ramaphosa's R500 billion plan and SA's debt

Guest: Isaac Mathekgo -Economist 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 guilt fine

22 April 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at
Democratic Alliance

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at how the implementation of tax deferrals and PAYE payments will affect businesses

22 April 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committe

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking COVID-19 social measures announced by President Ramaphosa

22 April 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Lindiwe Zulu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lawley residents involved in shootout with Red Ants

21 April 2020 1:05 PM

Guests: Tasneem Motara 

Tsietsi Mabule - Resident in Lawlye

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr. Anban Pillay on redeploying health workers

21 April 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Dr. Anban Pillay - Acting Director General at the Department of Health

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ATM lays charges against Minister Mbalula on contravention of lockdown regulations

21 April 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Thato Moloi - ATM Gauteng Provincial Chairperson

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases survey results on impact of COVID19 on registered businesses

21 April 2020 12:32 PM

Gues: Risenga Maluleka -Statistician General of Stats SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking health regulations that allow for redeployment of health staffers

21 April 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Pilots plead with business rescuers to save their jobs

20 April 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Sbusiso Nxumalo 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

Local Business Politics

Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3465, with 58 confirmed deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi

22 April 2020 12:21 PM

FNB Stadium to be turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients

22 April 2020 11:33 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 fine for lockdown breach

22 April 2020 11:24 AM

