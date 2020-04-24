How implementation of alert level 4 is going to affect labour force

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Mandy Johnson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Covid-19 impact on other health campaigns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 14:46
Entertainment - sports movies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 15:40
What separates a good meal from a tremendous meal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daisy Jones - Author at Winemag.co.za
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Trade Call Investments Apparel - innovation in the clothing and textile sector during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Herman Pillay - TCI CEO
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Helen Rees - Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa
Today at 17:20
#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address "I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!" 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Politics
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We're 100% certain that we haven't increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
How implementation of alert level 4 is going to affect labour force

How implementation of alert level 4 is going to affect labour force

Guest: Tony Healy



More episodes from The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Most SA companies looking at cost-cutting measures, study reveals

24 April 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Melanie Trollip

Two suspects arrested for allegedly stealing rifles from SANDF

24 April 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Mafi Mgobozi - Brigadier General at Sandf 

Taxi industry reacts to phasing in of economic activity

24 April 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Phillip Taaibosch, Santaco President 

Liquor boards react to alcohol ban still being in place

24 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Sibani Mngadi - Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA

President Ramaphosa does walkabout at sites identified as COVID19 facilities

24 April 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi 

SA doctors launch COVID-19 platform in indigenous languages

23 April 2020 12:59 PM

Guest:  Dr Mathobela Matjekane - Clinimed CEO 

Labour department finds employers are flout lockdown rules

23 April 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Aggy Moiloa

Gauteng SAPS Commissioner patrols parts of Soweto amid complaints of lawlessness

23 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela 

Business outline expectations from President Ramaphosa's address

23 April 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council 

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

24 April 2020 1:16 PM

24 April 2020 1:16 PM

Mboweni to give clarity on R500bn COVID-19 relief package

24 April 2020 1:04 PM

24 April 2020 1:04 PM

Recovering UK PM Johnson 'in good shape'

24 April 2020 12:34 PM

