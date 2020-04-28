Court expected to hand judgement on the reopening of mosques during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Concern that TB vaccine stocks may be affected by speculation around Covid 19 protection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Andreas Diacon
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Refiloe Nyoni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Ventilators - who needs them, do we have enough of them and why is the death rate on them so high?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Today at 14:10
National Ventilator Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stavros Nicolaou
Today at 14:46
Swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buff Van Westenbrugge
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Chad Saaiman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer
Today at 15:10
.The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
Today at 15:40
The re-opening of education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Today at 16:20
Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
Today at 16:33
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA's rapid test study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study
Today at 17:20
The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys
Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support All the online sales are going towards staff salaries as directors forgo pay, says Las Palesa director Jason Sandell. 28 April 2020 11:09 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters level 4. 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters level 4. 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing "Domestic use is increasing, but it's still half of what we used in the old days," says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston. 27 April 2020 9:31 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Gericke. 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single. 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Court expected to hand judgement on the reopening of mosques during lockdown

Court expected to hand judgement on the reopening of mosques during lockdown

Guest: Yasmin Omar, lawyer representing landowners in Olievenhoutsbosch



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Agriculture sector concerned about withdrawal of Land Bank creditors

28 April 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Omri van Zyl - CEO at Agri SA

JHB residents protest over food parcels

28 April 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Jabu - Booysens resident 

Court grants order to place SA Express under provisional liquidation

28 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Ray Mahlaka

Making sense of Freedom Day during COVID-19

27 April 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Sandy Bukula - Interim CEO of Operation Hunger

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi reflects on Freedom Day

27 April 2020 1:09 PM

Guest: Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe

Denosa responds to deployment of Cuban brigade

27 April 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA

Gauteng Health embarks on mass screening campaign in province

27 April 2020 1:04 PM

Guest:  Bandile Masuku

Freedom Day Reflections

27 April 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Trevor Manuel

Thousands of prisoners set to be released from jail as COVID19 measures

27 April 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Miles Bhudu

Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing

Politics Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

Trump angers China by warning US may seek damages over virus

28 April 2020 12:52 PM

Winter is coming: Warning issued for heavy rain, cold temps, snow in parts of SA

28 April 2020 12:32 PM

SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

28 April 2020 11:39 AM

