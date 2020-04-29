Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Police watchdog investigation of first lockdown death reveals deep flaws
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Sit down restaurants move towards take-away - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO Brings Water Relief To Those In Need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at SOS NPO
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Why going without physical touch is so hard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Dunbar - Professor of Evolutionary Psychology Department of Experimental Psychology University of Oxford
Today at 17:20
Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 17:46
Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP
Today at 20:10
News focus: BASIC EDUCATION DEPT SETS 6 MAY AS TENTATIVE RETURN DATE FOR SCHOOLS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
We’re thinking a lot about life nowadays. Guilt can creep in. Have we prepared our families enough? What if I exposed my family member to Coronavirus? How do we deal with guilt during this time. Guilt/ Trauma counsellor.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Talya Ressel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] Next 48 hours are crucial for SAA says Numsa The money-pit airline is fighting for its life, but it is finally time to turn off the life support machine? 29 April 2020 2:26 PM
Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week. 29 April 2020 1:35 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins' Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown. 29 April 2020 11:33 AM
View all Business
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee



More episodes from The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19

29 April 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

29 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions contradict each other on SAA future

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement 

 Phakamile Hlubi Majola

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union says teachers not ready for commencement of academic year

29 April 2020 12:30 PM

Guests: Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Basil Manuel - Naptosa Executive Director

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde addresses measures on COVID19 in the Western Cape

28 April 2020 1:31 PM

Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Agriculture sector concerned about withdrawal of Land Bank creditors

28 April 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Omri van Zyl - CEO at Agri SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court expected to hand judgement on the reopening of mosques during lockdown

28 April 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Yasmin Omar, lawyer representing landowners in Olievenhoutsbosch

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JHB residents protest over food parcels

28 April 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Jabu - Booysens resident 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court grants order to place SA Express under provisional liquidation

28 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Ray Mahlaka

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Edcon to file for business rescue

Business

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administration

29 April 2020 2:37 PM

What the new school calendar may look like & how this will affect matric exams

29 April 2020 2:31 PM

WATCH LIVE: Over 58k homes have received food parcels so far - Zulu

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA