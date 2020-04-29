Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

Today at 15:45 Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Police watchdog investigation of first lockdown death reveals deep flaws Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up

Today at 16:20 Sit down restaurants move towards take-away - what is the plan of action? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Liam Tomlin

Today at 16:55 SOS NPO Brings Water Relief To Those In Need Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at SOS NPO

Today at 17:05 Coronavirus: Why going without physical touch is so hard Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robin Dunbar - Professor of Evolutionary Psychology Department of Experimental Psychology University of Oxford

Today at 17:20 Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

Today at 17:46 Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP

Today at 20:10 News focus: BASIC EDUCATION DEPT SETS 6 MAY AS TENTATIVE RETURN DATE FOR SCHOOLS Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

