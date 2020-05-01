Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Where are we with our fight against Covid?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nell - Infectious diseases specialist at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Exercising with a mask on... does it make a difference to your fitness?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 17:20
FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Today at 17:46
Dan Patlansky, Skype lessons and online workshops.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player at ...
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

Guest: Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

PLANS TO TRANSFORM CTICC INTO COVID-19 HOSPITAL UNDER WAY

1 May 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor conducts awareness campaign targeted on those returning to the City of Joburg.

1 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

1 May 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Bandile Masuku Other Number

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new vision for Nat Nakasa 2020

1 May 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions respond to SAA retrenchement packages

1 May 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Workers Day: COSATU joins us to tell us more about the importance of the day.

1 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Zingiswa Losi 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nursing union stages mass stayaway on workers day.

1 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Lerato Madumo-Gova 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

30 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

