Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on relief grants

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Growthpoint responds to accusation of not applying property rental relief
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint
Estienne de Klerk,Spokesperson for the Property Industry Group (CEO of Growthpoint)
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Cindy Fintz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Yoshi's travels - she is still going strong
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Today at 14:10
Stroop filmmakers on SAFTA win, Chinese wet markets
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonné de Bod - Presenter at Stroop (film)
Today at 14:20
Courage on fundraising concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adrian Hewlett
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Matt Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Carstens
Today at 15:20
Legal challenges against the curfew and the continuing ban on cigarette sales.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sandra Liebenberg - Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law and Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Law, SU
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Global energy emissions down by 8% this year - what is the significance of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Happy Khambule - Greenpeace
Today at 16:20
How much more susceptible to Covid-19 are smokers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:55
Open to calls/education briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Claims that the drug Remdesivir works to minimise the Covid-19 impact on individual patients.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of SU Division of Clinical Pharmacology
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and property sales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers The Gallery Café and Deli is one of the hidden gems of Hermanus. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19... 30 April 2020 1:09 PM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
View all Politics
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
What SA's car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA's entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on relief grants

Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on relief grants

Guest:  Lindiwe Zulu



More episodes from The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

30 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette ban

30 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco
Association 

Dr Catherine Egbe - Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drug Research at SAMRC

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19

29 April 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC

LISTEN TO PODCAST

African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

29 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

29 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Unions contradict each other on SAA future

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement 

 Phakamile Hlubi Majola

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Union says teachers not ready for commencement of academic year

29 April 2020 12:30 PM

Guests: Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Basil Manuel - Naptosa Executive Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days
Local

Local

[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol
Politics Local

Politics Local

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies
Politics

Politics

Evaton butchery found selling expired meat and food
30 April 2020 1:18 PM

30 April 2020 1:18 PM

SA's COVID-19 lockdown has paid off but cases could surge - top expert
30 April 2020 12:39 PM

30 April 2020 1:14 PM

SA's COVID-19 lockdown has paid off but cases could surge - top expert

30 April 2020 12:39 PM

