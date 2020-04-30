Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

Today at 14:20 Courage on fundraising concert Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Adrian Hewlett

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes with Matt Carstens Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Matt Carstens

Guests

Matt Carstens

125 125

Today at 15:20 Legal challenges against the curfew and the continuing ban on cigarette sales. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Sandra Liebenberg - Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law and Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Law, SU

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Global energy emissions down by 8% this year - what is the significance of this? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Happy Khambule - Greenpeace

Guests

Happy Khambule - Greenpeace

125 125

Today at 16:20 How much more susceptible to Covid-19 are smokers? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open to calls/education briefing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Claims that the drug Remdesivir works to minimise the Covid-19 impact on individual patients. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of SU Division of Clinical Pharmacology

125 125

Today at 17:20 Covid-19 and property sales Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town

125 125