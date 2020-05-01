Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Guest: Bandile Masuku Other Number



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

PLANS TO TRANSFORM CTICC INTO COVID-19 HOSPITAL UNDER WAY

1 May 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor conducts awareness campaign targeted on those returning to the City of Joburg.

1 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new vision for Nat Nakasa 2020

1 May 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions respond to SAA retrenchement packages

1 May 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Workers Day: COSATU joins us to tell us more about the importance of the day.

1 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Zingiswa Losi 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nursing union stages mass stayaway on workers day.

1 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Lerato Madumo-Gova 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

30 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA