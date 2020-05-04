Labour department deploys inspectors to check employer cooperation with lockdown regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
NICD and the latest on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 16:20
Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marjana Martinic - International expert on alcohol policy
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Remdesivir, Smoking and Covid-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and Property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Danielle Bitton - Live lockdown concerts from her balcony in Sea Point stopped by authorize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Britton - Musical actress and singer (Evita)
Today at 20:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA’s booze lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:10
Can I move? Alert Level 4 rules for tenants and landlords
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney
No Items to show
Latest Local
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during... 4 May 2020 1:34 PM
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts. 4 May 2020 1:05 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid... 4 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-complianc... 4 May 2020 2:29 PM
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now. 4 May 2020 12:25 PM
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member' Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area. 4 May 2020 10:50 AM
View all Business
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Labour department deploys inspectors to check employer cooperation with lockdown regulations

Labour department deploys inspectors to check employer cooperation with lockdown regulations

Tibor Szana | Acting Chief Inspector at Department Of Labour



Satawu challenges Prasa after employees are forced to take annual leave during lockdown

4 May 2020 1:24 PM
Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa hosts a media briefing on covid-19 relief fund

4 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

Transport Minister inspects Gautrain's state of readiness for transport service

4 May 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

Mayor Mzwandile Masina launches petition in support of government regarding lockdown regulations

4 May 2020 12:35 PM
Mediclinic explains allegations against it regarding hospital admissions

4 May 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Dr Stefan Smuts and Dr Donald Gumede | NHCPA National Chairman

Taxi ranks flooded after implementation of level 4 lockdown

4 May 2020 12:21 PM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter, and Shamiela Fisher

PLANS TO TRANSFORM CTICC INTO COVID-19 HOSPITAL UNDER WAY

1 May 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Mayor conducts awareness campaign targeted on those returning to the City of Joburg.

1 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

1 May 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Bandile Masuku Other Number

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: What exactly is the national command council?

4 May 2020 3:52 PM

South Africa starts coronavirus trial of TB vaccine

4 May 2020 2:52 PM

Technical error sees WC Sassa recipients receive duplicate payments

4 May 2020 2:47 PM

