PSC slams government for SMME late payments

Today at 17:20
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:46
J'Something, Msaki & K.O collaborate on new song of hope for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntokozo Mdluli (stage name K.O) - South African hip hop artist, rapper, songwriter
Today at 20:10
Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Locked down extended Ismail Lagerdien
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 21:31
The print media might not survive Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Why we need paintbrushes and pastries now more than ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations? Is there a way to apply for an exemption from certain lockdown restrictions in exceptional circumstances asks Pippa Hudson. 5 May 2020 3:35 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry. 5 May 2020 1:28 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams' Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented. 5 May 2020 11:21 AM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
PSC slams government for SMME late payments

PSC slams government for SMME late payments



'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:16 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

UIF blamed for not paying out legal foreign nationals

5 May 2020 1:28 PM
SA starts TB trail for COVID19

5 May 2020 12:56 PM
Protesters arrested after protesting for right to surf during lockdown

5 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Murray Williams, News24 journalist 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to assess province's COVID19 response

5 May 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Department of Social Development assures Sassa beneficiaries they will get paid after technical glitches

5 May 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Caxton withdraws from magazine publication

5 May 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Anton Harber, broadcast journalism expert

Satawu challenges Prasa after employees are forced to take annual leave during lockdown

4 May 2020 1:24 PM
Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa hosts a media briefing on covid-19 relief fund

4 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

De Lille probes 2 officials for 'mishandling' arrival of repatriated SA citizens

5 May 2020 4:55 PM

Zulu apologises for Sassa glitches that left some grant recipients empty-handed

5 May 2020 4:40 PM

Sars' Kieswetter warns that jobs lost due to COVID-19 won't be regained

5 May 2020 4:32 PM

