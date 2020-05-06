Escape from Lindela repatriation centre.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:18
Will the wedding industry survive?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 13:37
Learn French during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antoine Alliance Francaise
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Hudson - Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda), a multidisciplinary initiative co-ordinated
Today at 15:40
Disco on repatriation flights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Burgener - Columnist at The Times
Today at 16:20
Open letter to South African government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola de Jager - Department of Political Science, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman
Today at 17:05
SOES briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
When will recycling collection in the city happen again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Latest Local
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
Escape from Lindela repatriation centre.

Escape from Lindela repatriation centre.

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane



500 healthcare workers test positive for COVID19

6 May 2020 12:33 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:16 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

UIF blamed for not paying out legal foreign nationals

5 May 2020 1:28 PM
SA starts TB trail for COVID19

5 May 2020 12:56 PM
PSC slams government for SMME late payments

5 May 2020 12:53 PM
Protesters arrested after protesting for right to surf during lockdown

5 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Murray Williams, News24 journalist 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to assess province's COVID19 response

5 May 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Department of Social Development assures Sassa beneficiaries they will get paid after technical glitches

5 May 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Caxton withdraws from magazine publication

5 May 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Anton Harber, broadcast journalism expert

SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

6 May 2020 12:23 PM

Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar’s herbal COVID-19 'cure'

6 May 2020 11:56 AM

Over 500 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 – Mkhize

6 May 2020 11:33 AM

