Lockdown effects on car dealerships and potential buyers

Today at 13:20 Restaurant consultant appeals to customers to check before using big delivery platforms Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mike Said

125 125

Today at 13:40 Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown putting a spanner in the works Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rory du Plessis

125 125

Today at 13:50 Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Katja Langui

125 125

Today at 14:10 DIY with Angelo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Angelo D’ Ambrosio

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Celine Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Celine X

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Your rights and the police Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences

125 125

Today at 16:55 How "hackable" is Zoom? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 17:20 The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

125 125