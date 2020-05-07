Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 16:20
"Behave not to avoid a criminal record, but behave to get this to pass as soon as possible."
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Evans
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Unions slam ‘absurd’ SAA retrenchment proposal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Latest Local
Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia. 7 May 2020 2:41 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened. 7 May 2020 1:06 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
View all Business
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Guest: Marlene - Expatriate



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning

7 May 2020 1:16 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Assembly Zoom meeting hacked with pornographic content

7 May 2020 1:01 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA outlines vision for Tshwane after Pretoria High Court decision declared the dissolution of city

7 May 2020 12:53 PM

Guest:  Randall Williams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPA working on plan to align and accelerate alcohol policy development

7 May 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Aadielah Maker-Diedericks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

B4SA warns of jobs bloodbath if economy is not reopened fully

7 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest:  Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for
South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA, SACCA in court to stop SAA retrenchments

7 May 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown effects on car dealerships and potential buyers

7 May 2020 10:06 AM

Guest: Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BATSA reneges on tobacco legal action against state

7 May 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Mandlakazi Sigcawu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS loss of revenue paints bleak picture for SA economy

6 May 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Jannie Rossouw - Head at Wits University' School of Economic and Business Sciences 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

