Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Your rights and the police Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences

Today at 16:20 "Behave not to avoid a criminal record, but behave to get this to pass as soon as possible." Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Evans

Today at 16:55 How "hackable" is Zoom? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:05 Unions slam ‘absurd’ SAA retrenchment proposal Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent

Today at 17:20 The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

