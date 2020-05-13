Sakeliga invites businesses to report obstruction by lawenforcement seeking permits

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clinton Thom
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committee: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Kids and coronovirus - what do we really know? A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought. 13 May 2020 12:31 PM
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head' Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban. 13 May 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry. 13 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection' Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff. 13 May 2020 10:17 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Sakeliga invites businesses to report obstruction by lawenforcement seeking permits

Sakeliga invites businesses to report obstruction by lawenforcement seeking permits

Guest: Piet Le Roux 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

SABC briefs MP's on annual performance and budget

13 May 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco Wars

12 May 2020 1:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SACC addresses impact on worship life due to lockdown regulations

12 May 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organizations call for more people to join rent strikes amid COVID19 lockdown

12 May 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Kashiefa Achmat - Member of Housing Assembly

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19 and the effect on legal practise

12 May 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: John Jeffery 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating International Nurses Day

12 May 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS on regulations compliance under level 4

12 May 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early Childhood Centres in the Western Cape demand to be reopened

11 May 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Storm Muller

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town to reopen the film permitting processes

11 May 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Bradley Joshua - CEO Gambit Films

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

Business Lifestyle

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Schools not COVID-19 ready for teachers, pupils to return - unions

13 May 2020 12:17 PM

Lesotho Thabane will resign by 22 May - spokesperson

13 May 2020 11:42 AM

DA: Ending lockdown is about saving lives & the economy

13 May 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA