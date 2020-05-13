Sakeliga invites businesses to report obstruction by lawenforcement seeking permits

Today at 13:20 Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Clinton Thom

125 125

Today at 13:40 Cars with Ciro Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

125 125

Today at 15:10 Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board

125 125

Today at 15:20 Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Gear

125 125

Today at 15:40 Small town Covid-19: Ceres Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James de Villiers

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Who should be going back to school first? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 16:20 UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University

125 125

Today at 16:55 Working from home: more or less productive? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director

125 125

Today at 17:05 Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:20 We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Caradee Wright

125 125