A look at Ramaphosa address and whether or not it inspired confidence

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:10
Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:33
New mega subsea cable to connect continent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:05
Why are numbers in the Western Cape significantly higher?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them. 14 May 2020 12:12 PM
Buy a voucher for this Stellenbosch coffee shop and help towards paying salaries Nude Coffee is a small coffee shop in Eikestad Mall, Stellenbosch. Their staff members make the most delicious baked treats and s... 14 May 2020 12:07 PM
Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH Cape Talk's John Maytham poses the #WFH question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. 14 May 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations. 13 May 2020 3:07 PM
View all Politics
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
View all World
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist Independent criminologist Professor John Cartwright says the government's ban on cigarettes demonstrates why prohibition doesn't w... 14 May 2020 10:58 AM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
A look at Ramaphosa address and whether or not it inspired confidence

A look at Ramaphosa address and whether or not it inspired confidence

Guest: Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Liquor stores apprehensive about proposed level 3 restrictions

14 May 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Sean Robinson - Spokesperson for the SA Liquor Traders Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The deadly side-effects of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

13 May 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Julie McDonnel 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AMCU responds to newly published mining safety regulations

13 May 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Joseph Mathunjwa - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu
president

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sakeliga invites businesses to report obstruction by lawenforcement seeking permits

13 May 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Piet Le Roux 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC briefs MP's on annual performance and budget

13 May 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco Wars

12 May 2020 1:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SACC addresses impact on worship life due to lockdown regulations

12 May 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organizations call for more people to join rent strikes amid COVID19 lockdown

12 May 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Kashiefa Achmat - Member of Housing Assembly

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19 and the effect on legal practise

12 May 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: John Jeffery 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

World Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'I'm not happy': Mbalula inspects Rea Vaya’s COVID-19 safety measures

14 May 2020 12:10 PM

Plan in place to provide water to over 3,000 schools – Sanitation dept

14 May 2020 11:51 AM

Golden Arrow suspends 100 workers after strike over COVID-19 health concerns

14 May 2020 11:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA