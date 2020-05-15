Court rules for SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder to be placed on suspension

Guest: Lourens Van Staden - Vice Chancellor at Tswane UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alf Lees - Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance at Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindiwe ZuluLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at CosatuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ambassador David Hamadziripi - Head of Mission at Zimbabwean EmbassyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in ParliamentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosi Thandouxolo Mtirara - Chairperson of Abathembu Royal FamilyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST