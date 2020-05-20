SA churches give feedback after meeting with president

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Kannemeyer - Beacon Hill High School - Mitchells Plain
Henk Arangies - Eversdal Primary - Durbanville
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Smit
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harry Moultrie - senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Nedbank unveils e-commerce app called Avo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Bradfield - Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick- start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:48
People contemplating suicide
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Most schools NOT ready to reopen says Sadtu According to the teacher's union, only Gauteng and the Western Cape are ready for schools to reopen at the start of next month. 20 May 2020 3:07 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation Listen as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Aubrey Masango about the Covid-19 testing taking place in the province. 20 May 2020 2:09 PM
Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology. 20 May 2020 12:58 PM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
SA churches give feedback after meeting with president

SA churches give feedback after meeting with president

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches 



More episodes from The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Teacher unions release survey on schools' state of readiness in the country

20 May 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu 

Gauteng MEC's assess compliance across province

20 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise 

Panyaza Lesufi

Jacob Mamabolo

Department of mineral resources gazettes guidelines on COVID19

20 May 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: David Msiza - Deputy Chief Inspector Of Mine at Department Of Minerals And Energy

President Ramaphosa meets with political parties to discuss COVID19

20 May 2020 12:24 PM

Guests: Vuyolwethu Zungula

Pieter Groenewald 

Basic Education Minister expected to give update on re-opening of schools

19 May 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Julie Chaskalson

Syndicate targets Soweto doctors as break ins increase

19 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson 

Academics want input of COVID19 widened

19 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Prof Jonathan Jansen -Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at
Stellenbosch University

Breaking lockdown regulations could get you a criminal record

19 May 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Steve Swart

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane resigns

19 May 2020 12:18 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Makhura: There'll be no mercy for companies neglecting workers' health, safety

20 May 2020 2:50 PM

20 May 2020 2:50 PM

EXPLAINER: Do children spread COVID-19?

20 May 2020 2:46 PM

NW doctor cleared of blame following patient's COVID-19 related death

20 May 2020 2:45 PM

20 May 2020 2:45 PM

