Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

Guest: Dewa Mavhinga



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Eskom gives update on system since implementation of locdkown

21 May 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert

How to have black tax conversations with loved ones during COVID19 lockdown

21 May 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Zanele Kunene |- Financial Planner at BDO Wealth South Africa

Restaurants demand to be open for sit downs under level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Minister Pandor gives update on repatriations of stranded South Africans abroad

21 May 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

Expired driver's licenses and permits deemed valid as period is extended

21 May 2020 12:36 PM

Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government

Teacher unions release survey on schools' state of readiness in the country

20 May 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu 

Gauteng MEC's assess compliance across province

20 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise 

Panyaza Lesufi

Jacob Mamabolo

Department of mineral resources gazettes guidelines on COVID19

20 May 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: David Msiza - Deputy Chief Inspector Of Mine at Department Of Minerals And Energy

SA churches give feedback after meeting with president

20 May 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches 

