What does the future of events and parties look like after lockdown?

CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 21 343, 65% in Western Cape Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night that the national total stands at 21 343. 24 May 2020 9:15 AM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
What does the future of events and parties look like after lockdown?

What does the future of events and parties look like after lockdown?

Guest: Greg Reed - Creative Director at Idea Lab



MiCasa signs international deal, celebrates 10 years in industry

22 May 2020 1:04 PM

Guest:  J - Something - Frontman & chef at Micasa

Gauteng teachers above age 60 to work from home when schools reopen

22 May 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Panyaza Lesufi - MEC in Gauteng at Department Of Basic Education

MEC Masuku and Deputy Minister in presidency visit quarantine sites in Gauteng

22 May 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Dr Bandile Masuku

DTI briefs parliament on its response to COVID19

22 May 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Lionel October - Director-General at Department of Trade and Industry

Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

21 May 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Dewa Mavhinga

Eskom gives update on system since implementation of locdkown

21 May 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert

How to have black tax conversations with loved ones during COVID19 lockdown

21 May 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Zanele Kunene |- Financial Planner at BDO Wealth South Africa

Restaurants demand to be open for sit downs under level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Minister Pandor gives update on repatriations of stranded South Africans abroad

21 May 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 21 343, 65% in Western Cape

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

Soccer star arrested in Sandton for clocking 213 km/h in 120 zone
24 May 2020 2:33 PM

24 May 2020 2:33 PM

New SANDF code of conduct spells out rules for carrying out lockdown operations
24 May 2020 2:20 PM

24 May 2020 2:20 PM

ANC 'dismayed' by attacks, defends Dlamini-Zuma in alcohol & tobacco sale debate
24 May 2020 12:38 PM

24 May 2020 12:38 PM

