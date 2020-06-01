Civic group protest against reopening of schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 13:32
Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haroon Saloojee
Today at 13:45
Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
William Zwelihle Youth Centre
Today at 13:53
Food - Heart NGO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:20
Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Corruption at Transnet and some big money flows
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefaans Brummer - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why so many people have become anti-vax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Today at 16:20
Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
No Items to show
Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape made a call to reopen schools on Monday despite the national government's indecisiveness. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Civic group protest against reopening of schools

Civic group protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Abdulll Karim


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Western Cape opens schools, ahead of other provinces

1 June 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:39 PM

Guests: David De korte - National President of South African Principal's Association
Mmusi Maimane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Update: Trump tweets and George Floyd's death

29 May 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Nadia Neophytou - EWN correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capetonians to get drive-in cinema

29 May 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Lyle Masters - Co-founder and owner of Mother City Drive-In 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online stores inundated by alcohol orders

29 May 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Johan Wegner - Getwine.co.za COO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A round up of new regulations for churches and weddings

29 May 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA announces new executive

29 May 2020 12:45 PM

Guest:  Makhosini Mgitywa - Spokesperson at PRASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitutional Court dismisses EFF, Public Protector appeal application against for Pravin Gordhan

29 May 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Tebogo Malatji

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

