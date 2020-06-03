City Power embarks on operation to disconnect illegal connections

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ... Claire Cobbledick - Head Of Marketing at Gumtree South Africa Mia Lord

South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour

Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx

Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Weird new rules at some SA hotels

How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?

Today at 17:20

How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

