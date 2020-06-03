Looking at government's litigating options after lockdown regulations judgement

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Claire Cobbledick - Head Of Marketing at Gumtree South Africa
Mia Lord
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't? The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations. 3 June 2020 1:07 PM
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban. 3 June 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier) "If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it." 3 June 2020 11:00 AM
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Looking at government's litigating options after lockdown regulations judgement

Looking at government's litigating options after lockdown regulations judgement

3 June 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Ulrich Roux


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Ekhuruleni REC responds to Mzwandile Masina's tweets on economic policies

3 June 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: TK Nciza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN government increases King Zwelithini's budget to R71.3 million.

3 June 2020 12:53 PM

Guests: Sihle Zikalala - KZN Premier

Zwakele Mncwango - DA KZN leader |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Power embarks on operation to disconnect illegal connections

3 June 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Isaac Mangena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula inspects state of readiness at OR Tambo International Airport

3 June 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Robbery

3 June 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Col. Brenda Murudilli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets

2 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Vainola Makan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor Mzwandile Masina in trouble after party social media policy transgression

2 June 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What future travel looks like in a time of COVID19

2 June 2020 12:53 PM

Guest:  Andrew Stark - CEO of Flight Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing trauma in hospitals after lift of alcohol ban

2 June 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Dr Nkele Lesia - Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'

Politics

EWN Highlights

City Power disconnects illegal electricity supply in Vlakfontein

3 June 2020 1:21 PM

Lesotho's former first lady Maesiah Thabane arrested after court appearance

3 June 2020 12:30 PM

DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA