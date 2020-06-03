KZN government increases King Zwelithini's budget to R71.3 million.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Claire Cobbledick - Head Of Marketing at Gumtree South Africa
Mia Lord
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
