How does smoking affect your insurance?

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - GoodLuck Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi

Today at 15:40 President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 New research findings on land reform in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ben Cousins - Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape

Today at 16:20 Diabetes SA Warns of Covid-19 Dangers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Margot McCumisky - Diabetes SA

Today at 16:55 Aviator Masks by Theatreland Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Johnny Cooper - Director

Today at 17:05 Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath

Today at 17:20 Latest Western Cape Gov digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:46 Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS

Today at 20:10 Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 20:25 Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking

Tim Lundy

