12:04 pm - The Midday ReportPresident Ramaphosa inspects Western Cape's COVID-19 Response.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa
Today at 15:20
Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases "watertight"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:40
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
12:04 pm - The Midday ReportPresident Ramaphosa inspects Western Cape's COVID-19 Response.

12:04 pm - The Midday ReportPresident Ramaphosa inspects Western Cape's COVID-19 Response.

5 June 2020 12:36 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Update: Former First Lady of Lesotho asks to be sent home to take care of hHusband

5 June 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane |- Reporter at EWN

Update: Eskom - Statement on discussions at parliament's appropriations committee on the R5

5 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshansha

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA ASSENTS VARIOUS BILLS INTO LAW- IPID Amendment Bill Explainer

5 June 2020 1:02 PM

Guests: Andrew Whitelaw - Head Of Microbiology at Tygerberg Hospital 

Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts

Anti - Racism

5 June 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Themba Masango

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza visits free state to assess COVID-19

5 June 2020 12:38 PM

Guest:  Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

How does smoking affect your insurance?

4 June 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Anton Keet - Head of risk services at 1Life

Scientists look at how South Africa can prepare for future pandemics

4 June 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Surshen Naidoo

COSATU calls on historic debt for students to be cleared

4 June 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU

Police Commissioner on operation to check compliance in Pretoria

4 June 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

