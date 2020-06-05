South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza visits free state to assess COVID-19

Today at 14:20 Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa

Today at 15:20 Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town

Today at 15:40 New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sally Partridge - Author

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight” Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:40 WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:55 An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...

Today at 17:05 Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water

Today at 17:20 Virtual National Arts Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival

