'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

Today at 13:40 What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 13:50 Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kyle Dods

Today at 14:10 #BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Anthony Zurcher

Today at 14:20 Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mandi Erasmus

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hanru Niemand

Today at 15:10 TMNP and the closure of Lions Head Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept

Today at 15:40 We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue

Today at 15:50 Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brian Schreuder

Today at 16:20 Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Today at 16:55 Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment

Today at 17:05 Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:20 Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

