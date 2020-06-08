'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Government must listen to us or we'll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
'Government must listen to us or we'll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).


Update: Former First Lady of Lesotho asks to be sent home to take care of hHusband

5 June 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane |- Reporter at EWN

Update: Eskom - Statement on discussions at parliament’s appropriations committee on the R5

5 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshansha

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA ASSENTS VARIOUS BILLS INTO LAW- IPID Amendment Bill Explainer

5 June 2020 1:02 PM

Guests: Andrew Whitelaw - Head Of Microbiology at Tygerberg Hospital 

Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts

Anti - Racism

5 June 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Themba Masango

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza visits free state to assess COVID-19

5 June 2020 12:38 PM

Guest:  Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

12:04 pm - The Midday ReportPresident Ramaphosa inspects Western Cape's COVID-19 Response.

5 June 2020 12:36 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

How does smoking affect your insurance?

4 June 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Anton Keet - Head of risk services at 1Life

Scientists look at how South Africa can prepare for future pandemics

4 June 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Surshen Naidoo

COSATU calls on historic debt for students to be cleared

4 June 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU

Alcohol legalised: It's been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

Local Opinion

Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy

Africa Business

Africa Business

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect 'sanitised' schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa's family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC's trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

