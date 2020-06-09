Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
A South African sports energy drink made from maggots
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
• Dr Elsje Pieterse
Today at 13:50
Masks for Medics - doctors fundraiser for home-based carers to receive PPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sonia Hough
Today at 14:10
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Thomas
Today at 15:10
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 15:20
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 9 June 2020 1:02 PM
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown? Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it) 9 June 2020 12:00 PM
Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19. 9 June 2020 11:37 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:09 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).


Virgin Active gyms to change to accommodate COVID19 restrictions

9 June 2020 1:33 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to Business Insider Editor Helena Wasserman

Durban building collapse update

9 June 2020 1:21 PM

Nkosikhona Duma 

UCT Professor in the center of a race storm.

8 June 2020 2:17 PM

Clement chats to Prof Nicoli Nattrass ,after she came under fire for her publication on why black students don't choose to study biological science.

'We are on day 74 without any light being shed on taxi industry relief'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).

Update: Former First Lady of Lesotho asks to be sent home to take care of hHusband

5 June 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane |- Reporter at EWN

Update: Eskom - Statement on discussions at parliament’s appropriations committee on the R5

5 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshansha

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA ASSENTS VARIOUS BILLS INTO LAW- IPID Amendment Bill Explainer

5 June 2020 1:02 PM

Guests: Andrew Whitelaw - Head Of Microbiology at Tygerberg Hospital 

Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts

Anti - Racism

5 June 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Themba Masango

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza visits free state to assess COVID-19

5 June 2020 12:38 PM

Guest:  Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

Lifestyle

‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''

Local

WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'

Local

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

Business Lifestyle Local

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, but China dismissive

9 June 2020 12:55 PM

Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

9 June 2020 12:06 PM

