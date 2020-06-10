Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. It’s taking Govt to court again after a procedural mishap the first time.
Clement Manyathela chats to Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana
Clement Manyathela chats to Business Insider Editor Helena Wasserman
Nkosikhona Duma
Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).
Clement chats to Prof Nicoli Nattrass ,after she came under fire for her publication on why black students don't choose to study biological science.
Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane |- Reporter at EWN
Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha