Update on GBV cases in the Western Cape

Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Guest: Lauren Isaacs
Guest: Lindiwe ZuluLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George Mthethwa - Mpumalanga Cogta SpokepsersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shannon EbrahimLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The PresidencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bheki CeleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ailyssa Pretorius- General Manager of Uber Eats in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Mafu Rakometsi | CEO at UmalusiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ghaleb Cachalia, DA MPLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daneel KnoetzeLISTEN TO PODCAST