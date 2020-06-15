Looking at SAPS's GBV response and stats still implementation of lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 17:20
Groote Schuur surgeons experience with Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laeequa Bayat - She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Burger - Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and Cultural Studies at UP
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
No Items to show
Latest Local
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Who benefits from ending the lockdown? Pundits discuss the socio-economic impact Two commentators debate the benefit and burden of fully reopening South Africa's economy. 15 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all Local
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Looking at SAPS's GBV response and stats still implementation of lockdown

Looking at SAPS's GBV response and stats still implementation of lockdown

15 June 2020 12:26 PM

Guest: Bheki Cele


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

15 June 2020 1:09 PM

Guest:  Lindiwe Zulu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mpumalanga cousins drowning highlights plight for water in the country

15 June 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: George Mthethwa - Mpumalanga Cogta Spokepserson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on protests and the emotive importance statues carry

15 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Shannon Ebrahim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on GBV fund set up by President Ramaphosa in 2019

15 June 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on GBV cases in the Western Cape

15 June 2020 12:24 PM

Guest:  Lauren Isaacs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber Eats releases its latest figures on fast food

12 June 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Ailyssa Pretorius- General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Topics dealing with past injustices must be approached sensitively - Umalusi

12 June 2020 1:13 PM

Guest: Dr Mafu Rakometsi | CEO at Umalusi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA notes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the members and mandate of the Presidential State Enterprises Council.

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Ghaleb Cachalia, DA MP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'In SA there is no police brutality': Cele. Expert shows us the numbers...

12 June 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Daneel Knoetze

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

15 June 2020 4:54 PM

4 people treated for minor injuries after KwaMashu fire gutted over 100 homes

15 June 2020 4:04 PM

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

