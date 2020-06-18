Burundi inaugurates new president

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gina Capra - Founder of Palladium Hair Co

Gali Gaon Segall - owner of Yemaya Spa Group

Today at 15:40 1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dean Allen - lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.

Today at 15:50 CapeWine postponed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 16:10 The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Landon Myer - Professor at UCT

Today at 16:20 The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR

Today at 16:55 Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

Today at 17:05 How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert

Today at 17:20 GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director

Today at 17:46 New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist

Today at 20:10 father's day content Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...

Today at 20:25 jody abrahams Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...

Today at 20:30 Loukmaan Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Loukmaan Adams

Today at 20:42 Lorenzo Davids Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC

Today at 20:50 Jaco van Schalkwyk Tonight with Lester Kiewit

