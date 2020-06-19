Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Hand Sanitizer and Dry Skin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
TERS funding for foreign nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - UIF Commussioner
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another woman found dead on Golden Highway near Orange Farm Just days after President Ramaphosa spoke with deep emotion about femicide in South Africa, another woman has been found dead. 19 June 2020 1:17 PM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020

Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020

19 June 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

More response to taxi industry relief fund

19 June 2020 1:13 PM

Guest:  Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA, SACCA responds to SAA BRP plan

19 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest:  Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS

19 June 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Body of another woman found next to the Golden Highway

19 June 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Mbalula gives taxi industry financial relief

19 June 2020 12:39 PM

Guests:  Motlanalo Tsebe
 Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC issues staffers with notice of posible retrenchments

18 June 2020 1:09 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Burundi inaugurates new president

18 June 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Dr Claude Kabemba

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to some sectors being reopened under level 3 lockdown

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Guests: Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
 Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Jade Tome - speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debt repayment holiday banks offered to struggling consumers to soon expire

18 June 2020 12:42 PM

Guest:  Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full'

Local Business Politics

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Nzimande tells Parliament a probe into NSFAS’ failures is necessary

19 June 2020 1:47 PM

Virus already in Italy by December, waste water study finds

19 June 2020 12:52 PM

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA