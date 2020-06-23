Educator study shows prevalence of COVID19 associated risk factors

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
GBV in SA: What can be done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan
Today at 15:50
Should the covid-19 vulnerable invest in an oximeter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Peter - Pulmonologist
Alan Peter - Pulmonologist
Today at 16:10
Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Dlamini - Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA
Collen Dlamini - Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA
Today at 16:55
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Allwood - Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute
Brian Allwood - Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute
Today at 17:05
Budget Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:20
When surf rage overrides stoke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Volker
Melissa Volker
Today at 17:46
The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
