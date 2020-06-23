King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to throne after release from prison

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
GBV in SA: What can be done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan
Today at 15:50
Should the covid-19 vulnerable invest in an oximeter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Peter - Pulmonologist
Today at 16:10
Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Dlamini - Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA
Today at 16:55
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Allwood - Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute
Today at 17:05
Budget Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:20
When surf rage overrides stoke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Volker
Today at 17:46
The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fil... 23 June 2020 2:30 PM
King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne CapeTalk's Clement Manyathela gets the update on the latest scandal to rock the abaThembu Royal Family... 23 June 2020 2:28 PM
SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study. 23 June 2020 1:48 PM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices South Africa's farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber. 23 June 2020 9:20 AM
SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to covid-19 shutdowns Approximately 50% of all South African produced wine is exported says Wosa's Maryna Callow and it's important to maintain sales. 23 June 2020 6:36 AM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to throne after release from prison

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to throne after release from prison

23 June 2020 1:23 PM

Guest: Babalo Papu - Spokesperson and Advisor of abaThembu Royal Family


Educator study shows prevalence of COVID19 associated risk factors

23 June 2020 1:20 PM

Guest: Cynthia Barnes - General Secretary at National Teachers Union (Natu)

Academics launch COVID19 vaccine study

23 June 2020 1:18 PM

Guest: Shabir Madhi

KZN teachers shot, caught in taxi violence

23 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Kwazi Mshengu - KZN Education MEC

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape

23 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Chris Mdingi - Sadtu Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary

South Africa’s unemployment figures rise to 30.1%

23 June 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka - Statistician General of Stats SA

Former President Jacob Zuma corruption case adjourned to September

23 June 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter 

Trends show more tenants paying rent during lockdown

22 June 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network

Government to oppose court application against SAA BRP's

22 June 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public Enterprises

Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences

22 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Murray Hunter

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Local

Local

Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school

Local

Local

16.4m people were actively looking for a job – without success – before lockdown

Business

Business

Zuma's lawyers 'happy' with postponement of his case

23 June 2020 3:30 PM

23 June 2020 3:30 PM

Ramaphosa likens COVID-19 to the Great Depression

23 June 2020 2:45 PM

23 June 2020 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Patel and Gordhan answer questions in Parly

23 June 2020 2:12 PM

23 June 2020 2:12 PM

