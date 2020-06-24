Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the “emergency” budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
View all Politics
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here. 24 June 2020 11:48 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
View all Business
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech

Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech

24 June 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Mike Estment - Chairman / Private Wealth Manager at NFB Private Wealth Management

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

Sizwe Phamla


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

SA football season given green light to resume

24 June 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Masechaba Khumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect appears in court

24 June 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court hears government's appeal on lockdown regulations constitutionality

24 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to throne after release from prison

23 June 2020 1:23 PM

Guest: Babalo Papu - Spokesperson and Advisor of abaThembu Royal Family

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Educator study shows prevalence of COVID19 associated risk factors

23 June 2020 1:20 PM

Guest: Cynthia Barnes - General Secretary at National Teachers Union (Natu)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Academics launch COVID19 vaccine study

23 June 2020 1:18 PM

Guest: Shabir Madhi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN teachers shot, caught in taxi violence

23 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Kwazi Mshengu - KZN Education MEC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape

23 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Chris Mdingi - Sadtu Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s unemployment figures rise to 30.1%

23 June 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka - Statistician General of Stats SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Toddler (3) killed in Lavender Hill gang shooting laid to rest

24 June 2020 3:14 PM

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

24 June 2020 3:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mboweni says total budget spending will exceed R2 trillion

24 June 2020 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA