Eastern Cape calls for medical reinforcements as COVID19 numbers increase

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:35
City of Cape Town picking up pieces after storm damage over the weekend
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:40
SAHRC supports reinstatement of school nutrition programme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Today at 12:51
Iran issues warrant of arrest for Donald Trump
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre
Today at 13:20
How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 13:36
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Allwood
Today at 13:45
Zeitz MOCAA hosts an arty evening of DIY art, talks and cocktail making….
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Tamukkede
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Eastern Cape calls for medical reinforcements as COVID19 numbers increase

Eastern Cape calls for medical reinforcements as COVID19 numbers increase

30 June 2020 12:40 PM


SAHRC supports reinstatement of school nutrition programme

30 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum - SA Human Rights commissioner for Education

DTI investigating National Lotteries

30 June 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Raymond Joseph

Stats SA: Risenga Maluleka

30 June 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa

Malawi elects new president

29 June 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Simon Allison

Department of Public Enterprises pulls out of negotiating platform with SAA unions

29 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement

Kgathatso Tlhakudi acting DG DPE

Dept of transport responds to SANTACO's call to operate on full capacity

29 June 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

Experts warn Gauteng of being next epicenter for COVID19

29 June 2020 12:32 PM

Guest: Bandile Masuku

State Capture Inquiry resumes

29 June 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually

26 June 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Gloria Bosman

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE

Politics Business

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

Courier company suspended after EC COVID-19 test samples dumped – Mkhize

30 June 2020 12:26 PM

775 schools in SA affected by COVID-19, over 1,000 teachers got infected

30 June 2020 11:50 AM

Rondebosch Boys’ pupils donate matric dance funds to feed the needy

30 June 2020 11:43 AM

