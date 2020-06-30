Stats SA: Risenga Maluleke

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:13
Township retailer Yebo Fresh secures international investment to increase distribution capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
A violent day in the life of a man in Lavender Hill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 21:31
Equal Education to hold Children's Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Malawana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We're out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours Investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8% on Friday, says Richard Lord. 29 June 2020 6:44 PM
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa South Africa's chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay. 29 June 2020 5:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Stats SA: Risenga Maluleke

Stats SA: Risenga Maluleke

30 June 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Iran issues warrant of arrest for Donald Trump

30 June 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Deen - Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town picking up pieces after storm damage over the weekend

30 June 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC supports reinstatement of school nutrition programme

30 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum - SA Human Rights commissioner for Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DTI investigating National Lotteries

30 June 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Raymond Joseph

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape calls for medical reinforcements as COVID19 numbers increase

30 June 2020 12:40 PM

30 June 2020 12:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malawi elects new president

29 June 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Simon Allison

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Public Enterprises pulls out of negotiating platform with SAA unions

29 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement

Kgathatso Tlhakudi acting DG DPE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dept of transport responds to SANTACO's call to operate on full capacity

29 June 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experts warn Gauteng of being next epicenter for COVID19

29 June 2020 12:32 PM

Guest: Bandile Masuku

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

Business Politics

Business Politics

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

Local Politics

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MPs, Cabinet members accused of not doing enough to curb GBV

30 June 2020 4:55 PM

30 June 2020 4:55 PM

DBE must first deal with current COVID-19 outbreak at schools - teacher unions

30 June 2020 4:44 PM

30 June 2020 4:44 PM

