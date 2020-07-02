Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says Bulelani Qholani could take the City of Cape Town to the Equality Court over his viole... 4 July 2020 9:21 AM
It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked has denied allegations that he deliberately undressed himself to block... 3 July 2020 6:59 PM
No political will to reopen ECD sector, says prof South Africa's young children remain at risk as there is still no indication of when early childhood development (ECD) centres wil... 3 July 2020 4:13 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
The Midday Report
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

2 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA


Trump vs Biden

3 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector

Modelling the Pandemic

3 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Prof Bruce Mellado

Q&A on plan for Gauteng

3 July 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

SABC Revises Their Editorial Policies

3 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson

Corruption

3 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

School Nutrition pending the Phase in of R, Gr6 and 11 Students

3 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: Julia Chaskalson

Elijah Mhlanga - The Department of Basic Education Spokesperson

Economy

2 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Karl Hammerschmidt

Khayelitsha Evictions: Ndifuna Ukwazi calls for suspension of senior CT officials

2 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Buhle Booi

Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

2 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise

4 July 2020 4:41 PM

‘Handling of Bulelani Qholani reveals new level of police brutality’

4 July 2020 3:56 PM

WC remains COVID-19 epicentre as SA marks 100 days in lockdown

4 July 2020 3:03 PM

