Court hears government's appeal on lockdown regulations constitutionality

Today at 12:05 Back to school for Grades 6 and 11, but only some Grade Rs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Minister Angie Motshekga

Today at 12:10 Naptosa: SA's decision to reopen schools seems rushed The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 12:15 Spot/Voicenotes The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:15 Boycott the opening of schools The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bernard Harris

Today at 12:23 Minister Zweli Mkhize: COVID19 (New epicenters and how to move forward) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Zweli Mkhize

Today at 12:27 Not enough staff to treat Covid patients The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University

Today at 12:27 SA childcare association wins court bid over re-opening of ECD centres The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Storm Muller - ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare

Today at 12:37 Eight VBS Mutual Bank Heist Suspect Due In Court Today The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:37 Holistic safety of children in WC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Christina Nomdo

Today at 12:40 National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mbulelo Dyasi - Secretariat at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector

Today at 12:41 Philip Truter, the sentinel who failed to raise the alarm at VBS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:45 Livelihoods of millions at stake amid worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Roger Price- Research Team Manager at Agricultural Research Council

Today at 12:52 Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lilliane Dube - Actress at ...

Today at 12:52 SANSA and NASA make steady progress in a study activity The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency

Dr Peter Kotze

Today at 12:56 F1 serves up an instant classic on long-awaited return to action The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dan Hansen- F1 Pundit

Today at 13:20 The City of Cape Town’s libraries are preparing to resume services in phases starting with seven facilities on 13 July 2020 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Memeber for Community services and health

Today at 14:10 Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around defaulting tenants and other Covid-19 rental property queries Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlon Shevelew home

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 It’s important to understand the history of the evolution of the taxi industry Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremy Cronin - Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport

Today at 15:40 Government needs to secure the fundamentals to ensure we survive this pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicole Fritz - CEO of Freedom Under Law

Today at 15:50 Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simnikiwe Xabanisa - sports writer

Today at 16:10 Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Garth Japhet

Today at 16:55 Let's Help Build Madosini a Home Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24

Today at 17:20 Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Sara Black

Today at 17:46 Less likely to win without fans in the stands? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ross Tucker

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Today at 19:19 Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...

