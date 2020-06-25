The DA divided by Helen Zille apartheid tweets

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Back to school for Grades 6 and 11, but only some Grade Rs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Minister Angie Motshekga
Today at 12:10
Naptosa: SA's decision to reopen schools seems rushed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:15
Spot/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Boycott the opening of schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernard Harris
Today at 12:23
Minister Zweli Mkhize: COVID19 (New epicenters and how to move forward)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Zweli Mkhize
Today at 12:27
Not enough staff to treat Covid patients
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Today at 12:27
SA childcare association wins court bid over re-opening of ECD centres
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Storm Muller - ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare
Today at 12:37
Eight VBS Mutual Bank Heist Suspect Due In Court Today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Holistic safety of children in WC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 12:40
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mbulelo Dyasi - Secretariat at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Today at 12:41
Philip Truter, the sentinel who failed to raise the alarm at VBS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Livelihoods of millions at stake amid worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Roger Price- Research Team Manager at Agricultural Research Council
Today at 12:52
Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lilliane Dube - Actress at ...
Today at 12:52
SANSA and NASA make steady progress in a study activity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Today at 12:56
F1 serves up an instant classic on long-awaited return to action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dan Hansen- F1 Pundit
Today at 13:20
The City of Cape Town’s libraries are preparing to resume services in phases starting with seven facilities on 13 July 2020
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Memeber for Community services and health
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around defaulting tenants and other Covid-19 rental property queries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew home
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
It’s important to understand the history of the evolution of the taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Cronin - Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport
Today at 15:40
Government needs to secure the fundamentals to ensure we survive this pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - CEO of Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:50
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - sports writer
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The DA divided by Helen Zille apartheid tweets

The DA divided by Helen Zille apartheid tweets

25 June 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Trump vs Biden

3 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Modelling the Pandemic

3 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Prof Bruce Mellado

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Q&A on plan for Gauteng

3 July 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC Revises Their Editorial Policies

3 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption

3 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School Nutrition pending the Phase in of R, Gr6 and 11 Students

3 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: Julia Chaskalson

Elijah Mhlanga - The Department of Basic Education Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economy

2 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Karl Hammerschmidt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Evictions: Ndifuna Ukwazi calls for suspension of senior CT officials

2 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Buhle Booi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

2 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

2 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

