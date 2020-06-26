Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
It’s important to understand the history of the evolution of the taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Cronin - Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport
Today at 15:40
Government needs to secure the fundamentals to ensure we survive this pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - CEO of Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:50
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - sports writer
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Latest Local
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday. 6 July 2020 1:30 PM
Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station... 6 July 2020 12:00 PM
SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking' Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise. 6 July 2020 10:41 AM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually

Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually

26 June 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Gloria Bosman


Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Intro

6 July 2020 1:53 PM
F1 serves up an instant classic on long-awaited return to action

6 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Dan Hansen- F1 Pundit

Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

6 July 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Lilliane Dube - Actress

Livelihoods of millions at stake amid worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years

6 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Dr Roger Price- Research Team Manager at Agricultural Research Council

Minister Zweli Mkhize: COVID19 (New epicenters and how to move forward)

6 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize

Eight VBS Mutual Bank Heist Suspect Due In Court Today

6 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Not enough staff to treat Covid patients

6 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University

Naptosa: SA's decision to reopen schools seems rushed

6 July 2020 12:26 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Trump vs Biden

3 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector

Modelling the Pandemic

3 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Prof Bruce Mellado

SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'

Local

[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response

Sport Entertainment

'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'

Local

Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19

6 July 2020 2:15 PM

Private nursery schools can reopen, High Court rules

6 July 2020 1:37 PM

SANDF: More military health personnel will be deployed to EC if needed

6 July 2020 12:29 PM

