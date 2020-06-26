Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
It’s important to understand the history of the evolution of the taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Cronin - Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport
Guests
Jeremy Cronin - Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport
125
Today at 15:40
Government needs to secure the fundamentals to ensure we survive this pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - CEO of Freedom Under Law
Guests
Nicole Fritz - CEO of Freedom Under Law
125
Today at 15:50
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - sports writer
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - sports writer
125
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Guests
Garth Japhet
125
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Guests
Jonny Blundell
125
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
125
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Guests
Dr Sara Black
125
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Guests
Ross Tucker
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
125
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up