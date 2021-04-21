Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support f... 1 May 2021 7:44 AM
View all Local
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
View all Politics
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni.

Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni.

21 April 2021 12:40 PM

Guest: Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

30 April 2021 1:15 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPORTS WRAP

30 April 2021 1:13 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A cold snap is expected to hit most parts of the country from Friday, with snow forecast over the Drakensberg mountains. Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly fr

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sahpra has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study, cleari

30 April 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Tohlang Sehloho, Senior Manager: Clinical Evaluation and Management- SAHPRA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four suspects, including alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth.

30 April 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation, has passed away.

30 April 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?

30 April 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: Mavuso Msimang

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?

30 April 2021 12:21 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom Day: more needs to be done to stop killings of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa.

27 April 2021 1:05 PM

Guests: Mawethu Nkosana, CIVICUS LGBTQI+ Lead

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at Botshabelo in the Free State where he is expected to lead Freedom Day celebrations as the country marks 27 years of democracy.

27 April 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons

Local

Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack

Business Local

[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking

Local

EWN Highlights

Ntsiki Biko, freedom fighter & widow of Steve Biko, receives honorary doctorate

1 May 2021 6:26 PM

KZN police rearrest 1 more escaped prisoner, 15 still at large

1 May 2021 4:50 PM

GALLERY: 'You are home now' Lindani Myeni's body arrives in SA

1 May 2021 4:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA