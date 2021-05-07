A memorial service is underway for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
interview - Chris Bertish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris BErtish
No Items to show
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep. 7 May 2021 2:01 PM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule's camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he's not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world's richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There's no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix's new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
A memorial service is underway for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu

A memorial service is underway for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu

7 May 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

7 May 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

7 May 2021 1:01 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Covid-19 Wrap: New varaint, slow vaccinne rollout, surge in numbers. Should we be worried?

7 May 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Exclusive: A South African student has fallen to her death in China her family seeks answers.

7 May 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Political Wrap: ANC is expected to hold a special NEC meeting from Saturday until Monday.

7 May 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Significant rainfall can be expected for the Overberg and Garden Route districts, is the City Ready?

7 May 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for Local Government, Envir. Affairs and Development Planning,

Nafiz Modack, co-accused with Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje appear in court.

7 May 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

Thoshan Panday and others appear at the Durban Margistrate court in relation to the 2010 World Cup police accommodation corruption case.

7 May 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule murder denied bail.

7 May 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

Entertainment Lifestyle

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell

Lifestyle

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

After senior DA member Solly Msimanga assaulted, ANC in Tshwane demands probe

7 May 2021 3:50 PM

7 May 2021 3:50 PM

