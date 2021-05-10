ANC NEC Meeting: leaked audio, members booted out and much more drama.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - Acting head of communications at SANParks
Today at 05:10
Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Masixole Zinto - Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Update on man found making fire on mountain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita - Board Member at Rehoming Collective
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Gov wants to watch you then share the data
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melissa Cawthra - Programme and Research Officer at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: ANC NEC outcomes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
PSA and government in last ditch wage negotiations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - COSATU's chief negotiator for public sector unions Mugwena Maluleke
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Rockets fired at Jerusalem as violence escalates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 08:21
Follow up: Golden Arrow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrrow Bus Services
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Polyandry could be recognised in SA soon
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Over R500k raised to bring home body of South African student who died in China The crowd-funding campaign to repatriate the body of SA student Kgothatso Mdunana, who fell to her death in China, has surpassed i... 10 May 2021 5:59 PM
Negativity around South Africa's Covid-19 alert app unjustified - tech expert Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband explains how the Covid-19 Alert app works and why it's not a "contact tracing app". 10 May 2021 5:04 PM
Local trail athletes attempt to break world record on Table Mountain South African trail running legends Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz started their world record attempt at 4 am on Monday and hop... 10 May 2021 4:16 PM
ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action 'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia. 10 May 2021 12:44 PM
Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC? Lester Kiewit talks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the latest explosive ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 11:16 AM
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system. 10 May 2021 9:25 AM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro. 10 May 2021 5:06 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
Obama family's beloved dog Bo dies after battle with cancer Many social media followers of Barack and Michelle Obama expressed condolences on the loss of their beloved Portuguese Water Dog. 10 May 2021 11:43 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
ANC NEC Meeting: leaked audio, members booted out and much more drama.

ANC NEC Meeting: leaked audio, members booted out and much more drama.

10 May 2021 12:29 PM

 Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist. 


Lwandile Bhengu, News24 Reporter

10 May 2021 1:19 PM

NEWS24 Exclusive: Rapper AKA broke down a door to get to Anele Tembe - a month before her death

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

10 May 2021 1:10 PM

All systems go for Western Cape vaccine roll-out: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 

Barry Schoub, Prof | Director at National Institute Of Communic

10 May 2021 1:04 PM

SA should be concerned about the B.1.617.2 variant- it is much more sensitive to vaccines. 

Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association

10 May 2021 12:52 PM

Public sector unions and government representatives resume wage talks. 

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson at Gauteng Provincial Government

10 May 2021 12:46 PM

Is Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital ready to reopen? 

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

10 May 2021 12:39 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the person contending for throne is illegitimate. 

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

7 May 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

7 May 2021 1:01 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Covid-19 Wrap: New varaint, slow vaccinne rollout, surge in numbers. Should we be worried?

7 May 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

'In certain affluent areas of Cape Town metro positivity rate going above 5%'

Local

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

Business

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

Local Entertainment

Nine killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

10 May 2021 8:57 PM

'Thank you, SA' - Kgothatso Mdunana's mom overwhelmed by Mzansi's generosity

10 May 2021 8:28 PM

WHO says COVID-19 variant found in India 'of concern'

10 May 2021 7:28 PM

