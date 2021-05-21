Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all World
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

21 May 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

21 May 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

The Plate of The Nation study, conducted by research house Nielsenreveals South Africans eating habits.

21 May 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Kim Reddy - Consumer Insights Director – The Nielsen Company

Israel-Palestinian ceasefire comes into force.

21 May 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Paula Slier, EWN correspondent

Phumzile Van Damme has resigned as a member of Parliament.

21 May 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Cape Town’s informal settlements, suburbs flooded by heavy rain.

21 May 2021 12:41 PM

Update from Chantal Alexander at the Disaster Risk Management Centre and Mandy talks to EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer about the situation on the ground in the Western Cape.

Controversial business and fraud accused Thoshan Panday will appear at the Durban High Court today for pre-trial hearing.

21 May 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

The Commission continues to hear Gupta-related evidence from Nomachule Gigaba. The Commission will also hear evidence from former Minister Malusi Gigaba.

21 May 2021 12:21 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

5 men dead - Angry Zandspruit community feel no guilt over mob justice killing.

20 May 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Mandy's book of the week: The Portfolio: [BR]OTHER by James Oatway and Alon Skuy.

20 May 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Alon Skuy - Photojournalist

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

