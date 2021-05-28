French President Emmaunel Macron aFrench President Emmaunel Macron arrives in South Africa on a state visit today.

Guest: Adv sipho mantula, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the GiversLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sgt Catherine TladiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeremy Maggs | at South African journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST